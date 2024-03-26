Ashok Leyland share price gains 2% on announcement of interim dividend of ₹4.95 per share
Ashok Leyland has declared an interim dividend of ₹4.95 per share for the financial year ending March 2024.
Ashok Leyland share price gained over 2% in early trade on Tuesday after the company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.95 per share for the financial year ending March 2024. This implies a dividend pauyout of 495% to the face value.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started