Ashok Leyland share price gained over 2% in early trade on Tuesday after the company declared an interim dividend of ₹4.95 per share for the financial year ending March 2024. This implies a dividend pauyout of 495% to the face value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashok Leyland shares rose as much as 2.04% to ₹169.95 apiece on the BSE in the opening trade.

“The Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, has declared an Interim Dividend of ₹4.95/- per equity share of Re 1/- each, for the financial year ending 2023-24," Ashok Leyland said in a stock exchange filing on March 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The record date for the purpose of determining the members eligible to receive the interim dividend is Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The said interim dividend would be paid on or before April 23, 2024, the company added.

Ashok Leyland shares will trade ex-dividend on the day of the record date, which is April 3, as per the T+1 settlement cycle. Ex-dividend day is the day when the stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The automobile major had paid a dividend of ₹2.60 per share in 2023 and Re 1 dividend in the year 2022.

Ashok Leyland reported a standalone net profit of ₹580 crore in the quarter ending December 2023, registering a growth of 60.5% from ₹361.34 crore in the year-ago period.

The Hinduja group commercial vehicle maker’s standalone revenue in Q3FY24 increased 2.7% to ₹9,273 crore from ₹9,029.7 crore, year-on-year (YoY).

Ashok Leyland share price has fallen over 8% this year so far. In the past one year, Ashok Leyland shares have risen more than 20%.

At 9:20 am, Ashok Leyland shares were trading 0.87% higher at ₹168.00 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

