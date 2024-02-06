Ashok Leyland shares surge over 4% after company posts 61% YoY jump in net profit
Shares of Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, surged 5% to hit a record high after reporting a 60.5% YoY rise in net profit for Q3 FY24.
Shares of Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group, zoomed 4.2% to ₹186.85 apiece in today's morning deals after the company posted a strong set of numbers for the December quarter (Q3 FY24). This surge has brought the stock to trade near its all-time high level of ₹191.50 apiece, touched on August 2023.
