Ashok Leyland stock rises, thanks to strong Q2. Should you buy? 14 Nov 2022
- Analysts are optimistic about Ashok Leyland going forward as they expect its profitability to improve on the back of robust demand.
Commercial vehicles manufacturer, Ashok Leyland extended its gains on Monday when broader markets were correcting. The Chennai-based auto firm gained by at least 4%. The shares closed near their day's high on exchanges. The upbeat in Ashok Leyland shares comes after it posted strong Q2 earnings. Analysts are optimistic about Ashok Leyland going forward as they expect its profitability to improve on the back of robust demand. The shares which are currently trading a little over ₹150 levels --- are seen to touch between ₹180 to ₹200 ahead.