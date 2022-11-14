Ashok Leyland stock rises, thanks to strong Q2. Should you buy?

Should you buy Ashok Leyland shares?

In its report, JM Financial analysts said, "Management highlighted that outlook for CV demand remains healthy owing to improving fleet utilisation, steady freight rates and rise in replacement demand. AL expects its market share gain over the last 3 quarters (+10% YoY) to sustain owing to strong response for AVTR range of trucks. While discounts continue to remain at elevated levels, AL is taking judicious price hikes and remains hopeful of better price hike retention going ahead. Softening commodity costs and cost-cutting initiatives are expected to support profitability. Wholesale demand in 2H is expected to moderate on the transition to BS6 stage II. However, CV upcycle is expected to continue on expanding economy. Fund raising at Switch mobility is expected to close soon and the listing of Hinduja Leyland Finance (HLFL) is expected by 1QFY24."