Ashok Leyland to Escorts — experts give 'buy' tag to these 5 auto stocks

1] Escorts: Speaking on Escorts share price target and fundamentals that may support rally in the stock Sandeep Matta, Founder at TRADEIT Investment Advisor said, "Monsoon & agriculture plan and FII’s favorite counter from past few years with outstanding fundamentals where business is delivering over 20% ROE (Return on Equity) and available at PE lower than 20 indicated rally in the counter. The ideal price to buy Escorts shares is around ₹1130 levels, however, it can be accumulated at current market price and add more at the lower levels with the Stop loss of ₹1060 on closing basis for the target of ₹1320 to ₹1445 within 2 months’ time frame."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}