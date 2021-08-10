Another brokerage firm Angel Broking also has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target price of ₹158 per share. ''..While demand for the LCV segment has been growing smartly post the pandemic, demand for the MHCV segment has also started to recover over the past few months before the 2nd lockdown. We believe that the company is ideally placed to capture the growth revival in the CV segment and will be the biggest beneficiary of the Government’s voluntary scrappage policy and hence rate the stock a BUY,'' it said.