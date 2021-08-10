Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Ashok Leyland shares an outperformer among auto stocks. ICICI Securities sees more upside in coming months

Ashok Leyland shares an outperformer among auto stocks. ICICI Securities sees more upside in coming months

Premium
Ashok Leyland share price has been an outperformer among auto stocks
2 min read . 12:13 PM IST Livemint

  • Ashok Leyland shares at the cusp of breaking above its last six months range, thus offers fresh entry opportunity to ride the next up move, the brokerage said

Ashok Leyland share price has been an outperformer among auto stocks with the stock up nearly 160% in a year from trading around the 52 level in August last year to currently trading around 133. Ashok Leyland has a well-diversified portfolio across the automobile industry and is among the leading players in India's commercial vehicle (CV) industry.

Ashok Leyland share price has been an outperformer among auto stocks with the stock up nearly 160% in a year from trading around the 52 level in August last year to currently trading around 133. Ashok Leyland has a well-diversified portfolio across the automobile industry and is among the leading players in India's commercial vehicle (CV) industry.

The shares have already retraced its entire corrective decline and is on the cusp of generating a breakout above its last six months consolidation range ( 139-106), thus offering a fresh entry opportunity, Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct said in a note.

The shares have already retraced its entire corrective decline and is on the cusp of generating a breakout above its last six months consolidation range ( 139-106), thus offering a fresh entry opportunity, Domestic brokerage and research firm ICICI Direct said in a note.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

It expects the stock to maintain its current up trend and head towards 153 levels in the coming months. It has a stop loss of 126 per share. ''The stock, during the current breather, has formed a higher base around 20 week’s EMA (currently around 126), which has acted as a strong support since August 2020, signalling strength.''

Ashok Leyland (ALL) is a pure play CV manufacturer with a presence in M&HCV buses and trucks and LCV goods as well.

The brokerage said that the auto space has seen a shallow retracement in the last six months after the strong up move of CY20, signalling resilience and higher base for the next up move.

Another brokerage firm Angel Broking also has a 'Buy' rating on the stock with the target price of 158 per share. ''..While demand for the LCV segment has been growing smartly post the pandemic, demand for the MHCV segment has also started to recover over the past few months before the 2nd lockdown. We believe that the company is ideally placed to capture the growth revival in the CV segment and will be the biggest beneficiary of the Government’s voluntary scrappage policy and hence rate the stock a BUY,'' it said.

The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s aviation strategy: eagle and vulture

Premium

Amazon’s top seller Cloudtail to cease ops from May 2022

Premium

Should you get a hospital OPD insurance?

Premium

Amazon draws up blueprint to bail out Future  group

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!