Ashoka Buildcon share price gains close to 5% on large order win worth ₹568 crore from railways

Stock Market Today: Ashoka Buildcon share price gained almost 5% during the intraday trades on the BSE Wednesday. Ashoka Buildcon had announced a large order win from central railways worth ₹568 crore on Tuesday.

On 22 April 2025, Ashoka Buildcon had intimated the exchanges about the Receipt of Letter of Acceptance for the project of Central Railway

Ashoka Buildcon Railway Project order details Ashoka Buildon said that in continuation to its earlier disclosure where the company on dated April 12, 2025 had notified about the Company having submitted bid for the project viz. ‘Construction of Earth Work, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges, Rubs, P. Way Work and Miscellaneous Civil Works in Connection with Gauge Conversion Work from Pachora-Jamner (Approx. 53.3 Km) Excluding Pachora Yard and Road Over Bridges for Central Railway, it now has more updates. Ashoka Buildcon has received Letter of Acceptance for the said Project from Central Railway . The Letter of acceptance is for the projects where the accepted Contract Value stands at Rs.568.86 Crore for the project including Goods and Services Tax or the GST.

The railway project won by Ashoka Buildcon is an Engineering, Procurement and construction or EPC while the time period given for completion of Project to Ashoka Buildcon stands at 913 days

Ashoka Buildcon -Other Developments Ashoka Concessions Ltd a, material unlisted subsidiary of the Company, while had entered into of share purchase agreements with Maple Infrastructure Trust (formerly known as Indian Highway Concessions Trust) in December 2024 for sale of the entire share capital (including repayment of any shareholder loans) held in its subsidiaries namely Ashoka Highways (Bhandara) Limited, Ashoka Highways (Durg) Limited, Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway Limited, Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh Tollway Limited and 5) Ashoka Dhankuni Kharagpur Tollway Limited.

While the indicative date for completion of conditions precedent as mentioned in the earlier announcement is March 31, 2025.However, Ashoka Buildcon had said that few conditions precedent are in the process of being completed and hence the indicative date for completion of transfer of shares needs to be extended.

Ashoka Buildon Share price movement Ashoka Buildcon share price opened at ₹205 on Wednesday, higher than previosu days closing price of ₹198 from its share price on the BSE on Tuesday. THe Ashka Buildcon share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹207.70 which meant gains of close to 5%