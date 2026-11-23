Ashoka Buildcon share price jumped 8% after the company announced that it had received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an infrastructure project worth ₹1,465 crore, excluding GST. The company also said its joint venture with SAM India has emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for two Jaipur Metro Phase-II projects, with a combined quoted EPC price of ₹2,758.31 crore, including GST.

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Ashoka Buildcon receives ₹ 1,465 crore NHAI order Ashoka Buildcon said it has received the LoA for the balance work involving the construction of an eight-lane, access-controlled expressway from Km 154.6 to Km 190 of the Vadodara–Mumbai Expressway, covering the Jujuwa–Gandeva section in Gujarat.

The project, awarded by NHAI on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis, carries an accepted price of ₹1,465 crore, excluding GST. The company is required to execute the project within 18 months.

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Ashoka Buildcon-SAM India JV emerges L-1 for Jaipur Metro projects Separately, Ashoka Buildcon, as the lead member of its joint venture with SAM India, has been declared the lowest bidder for two projects awarded by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL).

The two contracts fall under Jaipur Metro Phase-II. The first involves the design and construction of an elevated viaduct and 12 elevated stations, including architectural finishing, under Package 3.

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The second project, under Package 4, covers the design and construction of an elevated viaduct and 11 elevated stations, including architectural finishing, along with modifications to part of the operational Phase-I corridor and the construction of Khasa Kothi station.

The combined quoted EPC price for the two projects is ₹2,758.31 crore, including GST. Both contracts have an execution period of 36 months and carry a defect liability period of 12 months.

The company has clarified that it has been declared the L-1 bidder for the Jaipur Metro projects.

Ashoka Buildcon share price today Ashoka Buildcon share price today opened at ₹119.36 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹119.79 per share, and an intraday low of ₹115.12 apiece.

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Sudeep Shah, Head – Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Ashoka Buildcon is showing improving price momentum and has recovered towards its immediate resistance zone. The stock is holding above the ₹110– ₹112 support band, which is crucial to sustaining the current positive momentum. A decisive breakout above ₹119– ₹121 could pave the way for an upside move towards ₹128– ₹132. Shah said the overall technical setup remains positive and advised investors holding the stock to continue holding their positions.

Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Ashoka Buildcon has formed an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, with the breakout level placed at ₹117. The stock is attempting to move above this threshold, and a sustained move past it could push the share price towards ₹130. He identified ₹112 as the trailing support level. However, Arora cautioned that the reversal pattern is yet to be validated, adding that investors should watch for a decisive close above ₹117 for confirmation.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.