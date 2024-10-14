Ashoka Buildcon share price rises 8% on strong Large inflows from Maharashtra

Stock Market Today: Ashoka Buildcon share price gained 8% in the morning trades on Monday as it has received large orders from Maharashtra

Ashoka Buildcon share price opened at ₹266.05 on the BSE on Monday, slightly higher than previous close of ₹251.80. The Ashoka Buildcon share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of ₹272 marking gains of 8% over the previous close

Ashoka Buildcon announced receiving 2 Receipt of Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) for Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. Ltd. Projects and 1 Receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for CIDCO Project.

Receives 3 large orders worth ₹ 3267 crore Receives LOA for EPC order for CIDCO worth ₹ 1673.24 crore Amongst various large order Ashoka Buildcon won stands an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC Work) order from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO). Accepted Bid Price for the Project is Rs.1,673.24 Crore plus applicable GST as per the company. The domestic order is to be completed in 1460 days from the Commencement Date including Monsoon. The works involve Integrated Infrastructure Development of 20M & above wide Roads, Construction of Various Major & Minor Structures (Viz. Flyover, Minor Bridges, VUPS, PUPS etc.) And Allied Electrical Works (Street Light) in TPS - 10 & TPS - 11 under the NAINA Project

2. Receives LOA for Bridge order worth ₹ 1284 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ashoka Buildcon also announced receiving another Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC Work) order from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. The Accepted Bid Price stands at Rs.1,284.00 Crores plus applicable GST as per the company. The works involve Construction of Major Bridge across Kundalika Creek between Revdanda to Salav on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway (SH (Special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District in the State of Maharashtra (the “project”). The order is to be completed in 36 months.

3. Receives LOA for Bridge order worth ₹ 310 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation In addition Ashoka Buidcon announced receiving another order worth ₹310 crore plus GST applicable from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd.. The EPC work order is for Construction of Major Bridge across Bankot Creek between Kolmandla, District Raigad to Veshvi on Revas Reddi Costal Highway (SH (special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District on EPC Mode in state of Maharashtra’. (Project). The order is to be completed in 36 Calendar Months including Monsoon