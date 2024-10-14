Ashoka Buildcon share price rises 8% on strong Large inflows from Maharashtra

  • Stock Market Today: Ashoka Buildcon share price gained 8% in morning trades following strong order inflows from Maharashtra

Ujjval Jauhari
Published14 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Trade Now
Stock Market today: Ashoka Buildcon receives large orders from Maharashtra
Stock Market today: Ashoka Buildcon receives large orders from Maharashtra(Hindustan Times)

Stock Market Today: Ashoka Buildcon share price gained 8% in the morning trades on Monday as it has received  large orders from Maharashtra

Ashoka Buildcon share price opened at 266.05 on the BSE on Monday, slightly higher than previous close of 251.80. The Ashoka Buildcon share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 272 marking gains of 8% over the previous close

Ashoka Buildcon announced receiving 2 Receipt of Letters of Acceptance (LOAs) for Maharashtra State Road Development Corp. Ltd. Projects and 1 Receipt of Letter of Acceptance (LOA) for CIDCO Project. 

Receives 3 large orders worth 3267 crore

  1. Receives LOA for EPC order for CIDCO worth 1673.24 crore

Amongst various large order Ashoka Buildcon won stands an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC Work) order from the City & Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO).  Accepted Bid Price for the Project is Rs.1,673.24 Crore plus applicable GST as per the company. The domestic order is to be completed in 1460 days from the Commencement Date including Monsoon. The works involve Integrated Infrastructure Development of 20M & above wide Roads, Construction of Various Major & Minor Structures (Viz. Flyover, Minor Bridges, VUPS, PUPS etc.) And Allied Electrical Works (Street Light) in TPS - 10 & TPS - 11 under the NAINA Project

2. Receives LOA for Bridge order worth 1284 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation

Ashoka Buildcon also announced receiving another Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC Work) order from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd. The Accepted Bid Price stands at Rs.1,284.00 Crores plus applicable GST as per the company.  The works involve Construction of Major Bridge across Kundalika Creek between Revdanda to Salav on Revas Reddi Coastal Highway (SH (Special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District in the State of Maharashtra (the “project”). The order is to be completed in 36 months.

3. Receives LOA for Bridge order worth 310 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation

In addition Ashoka Buidcon announced receiving another order worth 310 crore plus GST applicable from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation Ltd.. The EPC work order is for Construction of Major Bridge across Bankot Creek between Kolmandla, District Raigad to Veshvi on Revas Reddi Costal Highway (SH (special) No. 5 in Ratnagiri District on EPC Mode in state of Maharashtra’. (Project). The order is to be completed in 36 Calendar Months including Monsoon

 

 

 

(more to come)

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 09:29 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsAshoka Buildcon share price rises 8% on strong Large inflows from Maharashtra

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

202.45
10:18 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-8.55 (-4.05%)

Tata Steel share price

160.15
10:18 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-0.55 (-0.34%)

Wipro share price

538.30
10:18 AM | 14 OCT 2024
9.35 (1.77%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

165.00
10:18 AM | 14 OCT 2024
1.8 (1.1%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

National Aluminium Company share price

227.35
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
4.65 (2.09%)

HCL Technologies share price

1,839.80
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.01%)

Divis Laboratories share price

6,139.15
10:05 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-2 (-0.03%)

Dixon Technologies (India) share price

15,126.85
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-19.2 (-0.13%)
More from 52 Week High

Avenue Supermarts share price

4,211.10
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-361.25 (-7.9%)

Indraprastha Gas share price

518.30
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-22.05 (-4.08%)

Bandhan Bank share price

202.90
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-8.1 (-3.84%)

Tata Chemicals share price

1,143.65
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
-40.6 (-3.43%)
More from Top Losers

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

394.70
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
33.7 (9.34%)

Poly Medicure share price

2,470.55
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
126.15 (5.38%)

Ksb share price

949.50
10:05 AM | 14 OCT 2024
44 (4.86%)

Amber Enterprises India share price

5,252.00
10:06 AM | 14 OCT 2024
228.15 (4.54%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,675.00-10.00
    Chennai
    77,681.00-10.00
    Delhi
    77,833.00-10.00
    Kolkata
    77,685.00-10.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.