Ashsih Kacholia picks up stake in this multibagger stock Walchandnagar Industries during Q4FY24
Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After ushering into a new financial year, a section of the stock market investors starts scanning the shareholding of ace investors. This exercise helps them find a value pick that has attracted investments from the market magnates. For such Indian stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year.
