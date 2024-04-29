Ashish Kacholia portfolio: After ushering into a new financial year, a section of the stock market investors starts scanning the shareholding of ace investors. This exercise helps them find a value pick that has attracted investments from the market magnates. For such Indian stock market investors, there is a piece of stock market news today. Ace investor Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Walchandnagar Industries Ltd for the January to March 2024 quarter. This Ashish Kacholia's latest buy stock is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia's latest buy As mentioned above, Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of the multibagger small-cap stock for the January to March 2024 quarter. In the latest shareholding pattern of the company, Ashish Kacholia owns 17,54,385 shares of the small-cap company, which is around 3.17 percent of the total paid-up capital of the company. However, in the shareholding pattern of the company for the October to December 2023 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was on the list of public shareholders of the company. This means, Ashish Kacholia bought fresh shares of the company in the recently ended March 2024 quarter.

Walchandnagar Industries share price history As mentioned above, this Ashsih Kacholia's latest buy is one of the multibagger stocks that the Indian stock market has delivered in one year. The small-cap stock has given stellar returns in recent years. In one month, this multibagger Ashish Kacholia's portfolio stock has given over 10 percent return. Likewise, in the YTD time, this multibagger stock has appreciated from nearly ₹193 to ₹235 apiece on NSE, logging over 20 percent rise in 2024. In the last six months, this multibagger stock has shot up from around ₹165 to ₹235 per share level, recording over 40 percent rise in this period. Likewise, in one year time, this multibagger stock has ascended from around ₹65 to ₹235 per share mark, delivering to the tune of over 250 percent to its positional shareholders. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashish Kacholia's name has appeared in the shareholding pattern of Man Industries (India) Ltd and Sanjivani Paranteral Ltd for Q4FY24.

