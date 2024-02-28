Asia Set for Muted Open; US Bond Sales in Focus: Markets Wrap
Stocks were poised for a muted open in Asia after the S&P 500 nudged higher. Wall Street saw another busy session of bond sales as issuers looked to borrow before key economic data later this week.
