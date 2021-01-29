Asia set for rally after US stocks rebound

Futures were up more than 1% in Japan and Hong Kong, while Australian shares opened higher. S&P 500 contracts slipped after the gauge rebounded from its worse loss since October. Trading platforms restricted activity in stocks whipsawed by internet chatrooms, from GameStop Corp. to AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. Hedge funds that had shorted the shares were burned in recent days, forcing them to reduce holdings to lower risk levels. Treasuries retreated, pushing the yield on 10-year notes up to 1.05%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}