Asia Shares Edge Higher With Jackson Hole in Focus: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks broadly strengthened on Monday ahead of key central bank decisions in the region this week and the annual meeting at Jackson Hole.

Bloomberg
Published19 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
Trade Now
Asia Shares Edge Higher With Jackson Hole in Focus: Markets Wrap
Asia Shares Edge Higher With Jackson Hole in Focus: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks broadly strengthened on Monday ahead of key central bank decisions in the region this week and the annual meeting at Jackson Hole.

A gauge for the region’s stocks edged higher, extending Friday’s gains. Equity markets in Japan fluctuated, while those in Australia edged lower. US futures contracts were up in early Asian trading after the S&P 500 rose 0.2% on Friday. The dollar was little changed, while Treasury yields advanced.

The calm start to the week comes ahead of US jobless claims and economic activity data, while Jerome Powell is expected to confirm Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts are on the cards when he speaks in Wyoming. The meeting caps a volatile period for global stocks, partially driven by concern the Fed wouldn’t reduce borrowing costs fast enough to prevent a deeper US slowdown.

“Financial markets will be sensitive to his every word,” Commonwealth Bank of Australia strategists led by Joseph Capurso wrote in a note. “We expect Powell to green light a cut on 19 September, but we expect Powell to retain optionality for delayed cuts or larger cuts subject to the next CPI and payrolls.”

Goldman Sachs at the weekend trimmed the probability of a US recession in the next year to 20% from 25%, citing last week’s retail sales and jobless claims data. If the August jobs report set for release on Sept. 6 “looks reasonably good, we would probably cut our recession probability back to 15%,” Goldman economists led by Jan Hatzius wrote in a report to clients on Saturday.

In Asia this week, investors will be looking to central bank meetings in Indonesia and South Korea for signs of policy easing, while the Thailand decision will be crucial following reports the nation’s new prime minister may abandon a key stimulus package. 

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is scheduled to attend a special session at Japan’s parliament this week to likely discuss the July 31 rate hike, which roiled global markets. Meanwhile, hedge funds have turned bullish on Japan’s currency for the first time since 2021, marking a sharp turnaround from the extremely negative sentiment seen among these traders as recently as early July.

In China, authorities are expected to keep the 1- and 5-year loan prime rates steady after the People’s Bank of China last week pledged further steps to support economic recovery, while cautioning that it won’t be adopting “drastic” measures.

In commodities, oil declined for the fourth time in five sessions as traders tracked US-led efforts to secure a cease-fire in the 10-month old Middle East, while the Russia-Ukraine war is escalating. Gold topped $2,500 on hopes the Fed is edging closer to cutting rates. Elsewhere, iron-ore had it worst week since early June on concern that a steel-industry crisis rippling across China will sap demand, while supplies from miners remain robust.

“How markets trade the stock markets around another “quiet” week for data, filled with more central bank decisions and guidance will be important in setting up the tone for a more hectic month end,” said Bob Savage, head of markets strategy and insights at BNY. “Further, expect the week ahead to be dominated by the unknowns of politics and geopolitics.”

Here’s what’s coming up: 

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Currencies

Cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Commodities

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,000 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
11.69%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹450 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹11,887

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.4 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹135.7 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 06:28 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAsia Shares Edge Higher With Jackson Hole in Focus: Markets Wrap

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

149.55
03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
3.35 (2.29%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.60
03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
1.15 (0.35%)

GAIL India

232.50
03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
5.8 (2.56%)

ITC

502.55
03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
10.65 (2.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Zensar Technologies

797.90
03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
55.95 (7.54%)

Piramal Enterprises

946.85
03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
65.5 (7.43%)

Nippon Life

686.55
03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
47.2 (7.38%)

PB Fintech

1,687.25
03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
113.75 (7.23%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,945.000.00
    Chennai
    71,804.000.00
    Delhi
    72,369.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,945.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue