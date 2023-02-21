Stocks muted, US futures fall as China bets fade

Given the holiday absence of US traders, it was unclear how the markets viewed the flurry of geopolitical developments over the past few days. First, the weekend underscored growing tensions between the world’s two superpowers: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and China’s State Councilor Wang Yi traded barbs on everything from Taiwan to North Korea and Russia in their first meeting since a spy balloon controversy. Then, North Korea fired a barrage of suspected ballistic missiles and issued a warning to the US over joint military exercises.