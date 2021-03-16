Asian stocks made modest gains Tuesday after optimism about the economic recovery drove U.S. shares to a record. Treasury yields ticked lower.

Shares in Japan, South Korea and Australia climbed, lifting the regional benchmark index. Futures were in the green in Hong Kong. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed. The S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth-straight session, led by utilities and real estate, while Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher.

Australian 10-year bond yields dropped, following the pullback in benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury rates from last week’s highs. Oil slipped and the dollar fluctuated. Bitcoin fell after a weekend rally that propelled the cryptocurrency above $61,000.

The market focus is turning to the Federal Reserve’s statement Wednesday, which will include fresh economic and interest rate projections. Reflation trades stand to benefit if the central bank maintains a hands-off approach to the recent rise in yields. Bets on a faster economic recovery have already helped push one market gauge of inflation to its highest level since 2008, and a renewed climb in yields could spur the rotation from growth to value stocks.

“The stimulus package is a boon for the consumer, investors are expecting the consumer to come out and spend some of that pent up demand," Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva, told Bloomberg TV. She sees benefits for both small-cap and even tech stocks from the recovery. “Right now in the market we’re overshooting away from tech and sometimes we can go too far," she said.

Looking further ahead, investors are assessing the potential for an infrastructure spending package in the U.S. and the potential impact of higher taxes on corporate profits.

Meanwhile on the virus front, more European countries suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine amid concerns about side effects, delaying the European Union’s inoculation campaign.

These are some key events this week:

• Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.

• Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.

• Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.

Stocks

• S&P 500 contracts dipped 0.1% as of 9:41 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index increased 0.7%.

• Nasdaq 100 futures were 0.1% lower after the index jumped 1.1%.

• Japan’s Topix Index rose 0.2%.

• South Korea’s Kospi Index was up 0.4%.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.6%.

• Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were up 0.6%.

Currencies

• The yen was at 109.19 per dollar.

• The offshore yuan was at 6.5018 per dollar.

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed.

• The euro was steady at $1.1925.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped about one basis point to 1.60%.

• Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell nine basis points to 1.70%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.6% to $65.01 a barrel.

• Gold was at $1,731.71 an ounce.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via