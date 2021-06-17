Asia stocks eye mixed start as US Fed holds rates at zero; yields jump

Futures were little changed in Japan and Australia, and pointed lower in Hong Kong. The S&P 500 fell, but closed off its lows after Fed Chair Jerome Powell downplayed the risk of an immediate rate increase. Policy makers disclosed that they expect two hikes by the end of 2023 and would begin a discussion about scaling back bond purchases. Ten-year Treasury yields jumped eight basis points, while five- and seven-year equivalents rose more as the market repriced the timing of rate increases.

