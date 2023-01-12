Asia stocks hit 7-month high on China and CPI bets3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Asian stocks rose to a 7-month high on Thursday ahead of the ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could have a big impact on the markets
Asian stocks rose to a 7-month high on Thursday ahead of the ahead of U.S. consumer price data that could have a big impact on the markets
Asian stock markets mostly pushed higher on Thursday, ahead of U.S. consumer price data that investors hope will confirm inflation is in retreat, while the yen rose with a report Japan will next week review the side-effects of its ultra-easy policy.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started