Asia stocks open mixed as the rotation into value shares resumed in the U.S. Treasury yields were steady after a tame inflation report, and the dollar held a retreat.

Japan was little changed, while Australia’s benchmark dipped and South Korea’s rose. U.S. contracts gained after the S&P 500 rose for a second day, led by financial and materials shares. Tech stocks gave back some of their recovery rally.

Ten-year Treasury yields fell back toward 1.50%, as bonds shrugged off a tepid government auction ahead of the even bigger hurdle of the 30-year bond reopening Thursday. The dollar maintained losses versus most major peers. Crude topped $64 a barrel in New York. Bitcoin briefly topped $57,000 before pulling back.

Lower-than-expected consumer price inflation data eased concerns about the U.S. economy overheating, even as President Joe Biden signs the administration’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The trend of rising bond yields has stalled, though cyclical shares continue to benefit from optimism toward an economic rebound and investors remain cautious on high-priced growth stocks.

“It’s not inconsistent to have high yields with stocks going up if growth expectations are the driver and not inflation," Angela Mwanza, senior vice president at UBS Wealth Management, said on Bloomberg TV. “I feel all the indications that we are getting from the central banks is exactly that, that this is good news."

Here are some key events to watch:

• The U.S. government auctions 30-year Treasuries Thursday.

• The European Central Bank holds its monetary policy meeting and President Christine Lagarde is set to do a briefing Thursday.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:04 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index rose 0.6%.

• Topix index was flat.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.2%.

• Kospi index rose 0.7%.

Currencies

• The yen was at 108.38 per dollar.

• The offshore yuan traded at 6.4973 per dollar.

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was flat after sliding 0.3%.

• The euro was at $1.1927.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.52%.

• The yield on 10-year Australian bonds fell 3 basis points to 1.68%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.4% to $64.68 a barrel.

• Gold was at $1,727.78 an ounce.

