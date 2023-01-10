Asia stocks set for tepid opening on Fed

Concerns about recessions in the US and Europe this year have been countered by renewed optimism over China. The world’s second-largest economy made an abrupt U-turn on strict Covid restrictions in early December and swiftly followed up with other market-friendly changes. Its economy is now forecast to expand by 4.8% this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The MSCI China Index is up roughly 50% since it hit an 11-year low in October.