Asia stocks show muted gains after US shares rise2 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 07:59 AM IST
Stocks in Asia edged higher Thursday after US shares snapped a two-day losing streak as investors weighed evidence of a slowing US economy with mixed Federal Reserve commentary from its latest meeting.
