Asia stocks, treasury yields steady; focus on US Fed

“It’s not just a question of level, it’s a question of pace," said Charles-Henry Monchau, who serves as both chief financial and chief investment officer at FlowBank SA. “Are we going to move on the bond yields too quickly too fast for the market to adjust or is it going to be a smooth journey to higher bond yields?" If bond yields rise in an orderly way and are backed by better growth, “you are going to see a continuation of this rotation," he said.