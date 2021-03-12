Asian stocks climbed Friday after stronger risk appetite swept their U.S. peers to an all-time high on the passage of Washington’s $1.9 trillion stimulus package. The dollar held losses.

MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific gauge rose, with South Korea outperforming and Japanese shares fluctuating. U.S. equity futures edged up after broad-based gains pushed the S&P 500 to a historic close on Thursday. The Nasdaq 100 rebounded more than 2% from losses that had pulled it 11% below its February record. Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc. popped 41% in its equity-market debut.

Investors will be eyeing China’s open, after the Biden administration informed some suppliers to Huawei Technologies Co. of tighter conditions on previously approved export licenses. Futures pointed higher in Hong Kong.

Key bond sales went smoothly, easing concerns about another possible spike in yields. The 10-year Treasury benchmark pared an increase after an auction of 30-year notes. Verizon Communications Inc. saw surging demand for its $25 billion debt sale. The dollar edged higher.

“The administration has slipped a little bit of extra fuel to the equity markets with their bill. It’s going to be rocket fuel," said Chris Gaffney, president of world markets at TIAA Bank. “We’re headed to new highs because of all that stimulus money that’s being put out there and it’s more broad-based than the first couple of stimulus programs."

Risk assets have found fresh momentum with the U.S. poised for economic growth not seen since the 1980s. Concern that an overheating economy could deliver excessive inflation eased after the latest tame consumer prices reading, turning attention to Friday’s producer prices and inflation expectations figures. On the virus front, President Joe Biden is aiming to have all American adults vaccine-eligible by May.

The European Central Bank contributed to the sentiment boost with a pledge to step up the pace of bond purchases to keep rising yields from derailing the region’s economic recovery. German 10-year bond yields declined and the Stoxx 600 Index gained.

The risk-on mood also benefited oil, which traded around $66 a barrel, and Bitcoin climbed within reach of an another all-time high.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• S&P 500 futures were up 0.2% as of 9:42 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index gained 1%.

• Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%, after the index rebounded more than 2%.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.8%

• Japan’s Topix index advanced 0.2%.

• South Korea’s Kospi index added 1.3%.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose less than 0.1%.

• The euro was steady around $1.1984.

• The British pound held around $1.3990.

• The Japanese yen was at 108.59 per dollar.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries was steady at 1.54%.

• Australia’s 10-year yield was three basis points higher at 1.68%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.2% to $65.89 a barrel.

• Gold was 0.1% higher at $1,725 an ounce.

