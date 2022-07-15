Asian central banks fight an unwinnable battle against the dollar
- Central bankers are choosing their approach to the strong dollar: aggressive measures, carefully calibrated steps or quiet resignation
Central banks in Asia are probably fighting a losing battle against the meltdown of their currencies, for love of the dollar is strong right now.
Nonetheless the carnage hasn’t been evenly distributed. The Bank of Thailand, ensconced in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy, is betting that a rebound in tourism will rescue the nation’s flagging currency—down over 8% against the dollar this year—without forcing it to dramatically raise rates. India, with its big dependence on imported energy, is also in a tight corner: but could catch a break if Western economies cool and pull down energy prices with them. Currencies of commodity exporters such as Indonesia and Malaysia have fared slightly better.
The WSJ Dollar Index, which measures the dollar against a basket of 16 currencies, has gained 10% so far in 2022. And with the Federal Reserve determined to continue tightening rates in the face of stubborn inflation and rising odds of a global recession, investors are likely to cling to the dollar for a long time. The best most Asian central banks can hope for is orderly depreciation.
India is under particular pressure as a large commodity importer but has also been taking active steps to curb the scale of capital outflows—including some market friendly changes. Last week, the Reserve Bank of India relaxed debt-market rules for foreign portfolio investors and allowed commercial banks to raise interest rates on nonresidents’ foreign-currency deposits. India’s foreign-exchange reserves are still ample at $588.31 billion as of July 1, but they have fallen by over $45 billion in the past half year. The Indian rupee is down about 6.6% since the beginning of 2022 according to FactSet, testing a series of record lows in the past few weeks.
Currencies of neighboring emerging economies such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have also been routed in the past several weeks. The Indonesian rupiah is down 4.4% since the beginning of April, while the Thai baht is down 8% and Malaysia’s ringgit is down 5.5%. Their foreign-exchange reserves have also taken a hit, with Thailand being the worst affected. Its reserves have fallen by nearly a 10th during the past six months. Thailand’s central bank has nonetheless been willing to tolerate a big depreciation given the risk that sharp rate rises would pose to a still-weak economy: With most pandemic restrictions now removed for vaccinated travelers, it is pegging its hopes on a strong rebound for its tourist sector. Before the pandemic, around 20% of Thailand’s economy was tied to tourism.
Indonesia’s currency has performed better than its peers mainly because of strong commodity exports. Following a brief export ban in early 2022, the nation’s coal exports have surged—exports of coal and lignite in May were valued at about $5 billion, according to data from CEIC, more than double the same month in 2019. That has given Indonesia’s central bank a bit more wiggle room: It has vowed to keep an eye on the weakening currency but resisted raising interest rates so far. Goldman Sachs expects Bank Indonesia to kick-start its tightening cycle in August, delivering a cumulative 1.25 percentage points of rate rises this year.
Asian central banks are walking a narrow path between rates, inflation and capital outflows—with a fair amount of improvisation and hope in the policy mix too. Whatever they do, a real respite awaits an end to the Fed tightening cycle. For now at least, the dollar remains unassailable.
