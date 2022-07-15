Asian central banks fight an unwinnable battle against the dollar

Currencies of neighboring emerging economies such as Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia have also been routed in the past several weeks. The Indonesian rupiah is down 4.4% since the beginning of April, while the Thai baht is down 8% and Malaysia’s ringgit is down 5.5%. Their foreign-exchange reserves have also taken a hit, with Thailand being the worst affected. Its reserves have fallen by nearly a 10th during the past six months. Thailand’s central bank has nonetheless been willing to tolerate a big depreciation given the risk that sharp rate rises would pose to a still-weak economy: With most pandemic restrictions now removed for vaccinated travelers, it is pegging its hopes on a strong rebound for its tourist sector. Before the pandemic, around 20% of Thailand’s economy was tied to tourism.