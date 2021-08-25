Asian Granito in a communication to exchanges said that its promoters will maintain the current level of holding and, if required, may also increase their stake. “There were some misconception posts the promoters holding coming down. The company also wishes to clarify that Promoters are holding around 26.12%, and they will continue to hold at this level. The promoters will increase holdings when the situation demands," the home decor company said in communication to exchanges.

“The promoters are also infusing funds by subscribing to the rights issue in their entitlements," Asian Granito said. The board of Asian Granito India this week approved issue of equity shares through rights issue under fast-track mode.

The company in its bid to become debt free and future expansion has planned rights issue of Rs. 225 crores, the proceeds of which will be used towards debt reduction, future working capital requirement, and general corporate purposes, Asian Granito said.

Asian Granito in the communication to exchanges also said that “promoters sold some stake in the month May 2021, the funds of which were used by the promoter’s family in a Greenfield project called Adicon Ceramica LLP which will be manufacturing Large Format GVT tiles and AGL will be promoting that product in AGL brand on a substantial scale. The production of the Adicon Ceramica LLP will start from July 2022. In Adicon Ceramica LLP, none of our promoters have any holding however, their family members have LLP holdings."

Asian Granito India manufactures ceramic wall and floor tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, polished vitrified tiles, composite marble and quartz in India. It operates 10 manufacturing facilities with a total capacity of 34 million square metres per annum and footprint in 78 countries.

Asian Granito India also said that it is “committed to the development of its subsidiaries viz. Crystal Ceramics Industries Private Limited & Amazoone Ceramics Limited, for which AGL is committed to infuse fund for development requirement and debt free structure. AGL’s subsidiary Crystal Ceramics is carrying substantial debt in its books and AGL has extended Corporate Guarantee. Going forward AGL wants to gets all subsidiary external debt free and get the corporate guarantee released."

In the June quarter, Asian Granito had announced net profit of ₹8.2 crore vs a loss of ₹7.4 crore a year ago period.

