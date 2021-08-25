Asian Granito clarifies on promoter holding

Asian Granito in the communication to exchanges also said that “promoters sold some stake in the month May 2021, the funds of which were used by the promoter’s family in a Greenfield project called Adicon Ceramica LLP which will be manufacturing Large Format GVT tiles and AGL will be promoting that product in AGL brand on a substantial scale. The production of the Adicon Ceramica LLP will start from July 2022. In Adicon Ceramica LLP, none of our promoters have any holding however, their family members have LLP holdings."

