Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Asian Granito to open 441 cr rights issue on Apr 25. Key highlights here

Asian Granito to open 441 cr rights issue on Apr 25. Key highlights here

The issue aggregating to 441 crore will close on May 10
2 min read . 07:23 PM IST Livemint

  • During the period, Asian Granito will issue about 7 crore equity shares having a face value of 10 each on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 37:30.

One of the largest luxury surface and bathware solutions brands, Asian Granito India will open its 'Rights Issue' on April 25. The issue aggregating to 441 crore will close on May 10.

The shares under the issue are offered at 63 apiece - which is at a discount of 46.6% against the closing share price of 118 per share on NSE on Wednesday.

During the period, Asian Granito will issue about 7 crore equity shares having a face value of 10 each on a rights basis to eligible equity shareholders in the ratio of 37:30.

Simply put, the Rights Entitlement Ratio for the proposed Rights Issue is 37:30 which is 37 Rights Equity Shares of 10 each for every 30 equity shares of 10 each held by the equity shareholders as on the Record Date.

Asian Granito has fixed April 12 as the record date to determine equity shareholders entitled to receive the rights entitlement in the rights issue.

Kamlesh Patel, Chairman, and Managing Director, Asian Granito India Ltd said, "AGL has lined up major expansion plans in Morbi

region in the state of Gujarat, keeping in mind strategic locational advantages, proximity to the raw material sources, easy & quick availability of manpower, proximity to some of the country’s largest ports, among others. With commercialisation of the proposed plans, AGL is expected to strengthen its position as an Integrated Luxury Surfaces and Bathware Solutions Brand and up the Group’s margin profile in near to medium term."

In its regulatory filing today, Asian Granito stated that the Promoter & Promoter Group shareholders have confirmed their participation of up to 28.99% shareholding (i.e. up to 100% of their current shareholding) amounting to 128 crore. Promoter and Promoter Group shareholders have also indicated that in case the Issue is undersubscribed, they reserve the right to subscribe to part or the whole amount of the unsubscribed portion, subject to applicable laws.

The proceeds of the issue will be utilised to fund its Mega Expansion Plans, set up three new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Morbi, Gujarat in Value Added Luxury Surfaces & Bathware Segments including GVT Tiles, Sanitaryware and SPC Flooring, setting up one of the India’s largest Display Centre, funding the working capital requirements of the above new projects and general corporate purposes.

Post completion of the Issue, the total outstanding shares of the Company would increase to 12,67,51,634 equity shares from 5,67,51,634 equity shares as of March 31, 2022.

Pantomath Capital Advisors is the sole lead manager of the rights issue.

On NSE, Asian Granito shares closed at 118 apiece up by 9.30 or 8.56%. The shares were near the day's high of 119.85 apiece.

