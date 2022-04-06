Asian Granito to open 441 cr rights issue on Apr 25. Key highlights here

In its regulatory filing today, Asian Granito stated that the Promoter & Promoter Group shareholders have confirmed their participation of up to 28.99% shareholding (i.e. up to 100% of their current shareholding) amounting to ₹128 crore. Promoter and Promoter Group shareholders have also indicated that in case the Issue is undersubscribed, they reserve the right to subscribe to part or the whole amount of the unsubscribed portion, subject to applicable laws.