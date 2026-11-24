Asian equities staged a powerful rebound on Tuesday, 24 November, tracking a sharp rally on Wall Street as renewed optimism around the artificial intelligence (AI) trade lifted technology stocks. Nvidia's spectacular surge helped restore confidence among investors after a turbulent week for global AI-linked shares.

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MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan jumped 4.6%, recovering from an eight-month low and heading for its biggest single-day advance in two weeks.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 4.5% as trading resumed after a local market holiday. South Korea's KOSPI rallied 7.5%, while Taiwan's benchmark index soared 9.1%, reflecting the strong recovery in technology-heavy markets.

The gains followed an extraordinary session on Wall Street, where Nvidia shares soared 31.5% on Monday. According to Reuters, this was the chipmaker's biggest one-day percentage gain in 23 years, adding nearly $1 trillion to its market value.

Nvidia rally revives battered AI trade The sharp rebound in Nvidia shares provided a major boost to the broader technology sector, easing concerns that had weighed on the AI trade in recent sessions.

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Nvidia's influence extends well beyond chip supplies. The company has also played a significant role in financing the AI industry's expansion, making its performance a key barometer of investor confidence in the sector.

The Nasdaq 100, which has significant exposure to large technology companies, jumped more than 6% on Monday. The S&P 500 gained 4.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite surged 6.5%.

Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com, told Reuters that the return of the AI industry's most influential figure to the leadership of its most important company had eased some of the uncertainty surrounding the AI trade.

However, concerns about a potential slowdown in AI investments and moderating earnings growth have not disappeared, he cautioned.

Fed rate expectations and US bond yields remain in focus Despite the technology-led recovery, uncertainty over the US interest rate outlook continues to pose a challenge for global markets.

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Investors are weighing expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy, which have lifted US Treasury yields and supported the dollar. The changing rate outlook could influence risk appetite across global equity markets even as technology stocks recover.

Market participants are now looking ahead to Wednesday's US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data, a key inflation measure, for clues about the Federal Reserve's policy direction ahead of its final meeting of 2026.

Rodda also highlighted the importance of the upcoming inflation data, noting that uncertainty around US monetary policy remains another risk for markets.

Wall Street rally lifts sentiment, but futures turn cautious The sharp gains on Monday provided a strong boost to global investor sentiment, although early trading in US equity futures suggested some caution.

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S&P 500 futures were largely unchanged early on Tuesday, while Nasdaq futures slipped 0.2%, indicating that investors were assessing the sustainability of the previous session's rally.

For now, Nvidia's surge has helped calm nerves across the AI ecosystem and triggered a broad recovery in Asian technology stocks. However, the outlook for AI spending, corporate earnings and US interest rates will remain central to the market's next move.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.