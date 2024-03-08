Asian markets gain on Fed rate cut hopes, Yen firms; US jobs data eyed

Asian markets traded higher on Friday tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street after dovish signs from central banks. Investors now eye the US jobs data due later today.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.86%, while the Topix rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.3%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.49%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.35%, while China’s CSI 300 added 0.14%.

Gains in Asian markets followed overnight rally in the S&P 500 Index which set a record Thursday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rising 1.6%. US futures were slightly lower in early Asian trading.

The yen rose on speculation the Bank of Japan will soon tighten policy, Bloomberg reported.

The Japanese currency extended its rally against the greenback and traded around the strongest level against the dollar since early February, after ending Thursday 0.9% stronger on expectations the BOJ will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.

Bets on the March 18-19 meeting are gaining traction as reports emerge that some BOJ officials favor an early move while some government officials also support a rate hike, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is “not far" from gaining confidence to ease policy, while rate cuts “can and will begin" this year, Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate committee Thursday. He added that policymakers are well aware of the risks of cutting too late.

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also said that the central bank should be able to begin cutting interest rates later this year, should inflation continue to cool.

Market sentiment dovetailed with comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who indicated that officials may be in a position to ease policy in June.

Treasury yields declined across the curve Thursday, while the 30-year yield was the notable laggard, ending the session little changed. The dollar index extended declines Friday, weakening against most of the major currencies.

The positive signals from the two central banks came ahead of Friday’s US jobs report.

Meanwhile, oil prices traded higher after falling in the previous session as traders weighed the outlook for interest rates and tumult in the Middle East.

