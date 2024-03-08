Asian markets gain on Fed rate cut hopes, Yen firms; US jobs data eyed
Japanese yen extended its rally against the greenback and traded around the strongest level against the dollar since early February, after ending Thursday 0.9% stronger on expectations the BOJ will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.
Asian markets traded higher on Friday tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street after dovish signs from central banks. Investors now eye the US jobs data due later today.
