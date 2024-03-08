Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Asian markets gain on Fed rate cut hopes, Yen firms; US jobs data eyed

Asian markets gain on Fed rate cut hopes, Yen firms; US jobs data eyed

Livemint

  • Japanese yen extended its rally against the greenback and traded around the strongest level against the dollar since early February, after ending Thursday 0.9% stronger on expectations the BOJ will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.86%, while the Topix rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.3%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.49%.

Asian markets traded higher on Friday tracking an overnight rally on Wall Street after dovish signs from central banks. Investors now eye the US jobs data due later today.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.86%, while the Topix rose 0.4%. South Korea’s Kospi rallied 1.3%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.49%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surged 1.35%, while China’s CSI 300 added 0.14%.

Gains in Asian markets followed overnight rally in the S&P 500 Index which set a record Thursday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rising 1.6%. US futures were slightly lower in early Asian trading.

Also Read: US stock market: S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs as Powell signals rate cuts ahead

The yen rose on speculation the Bank of Japan will soon tighten policy, Bloomberg reported.

The Japanese currency extended its rally against the greenback and traded around the strongest level against the dollar since early February, after ending Thursday 0.9% stronger on expectations the BOJ will raise interest rates for the first time since 2007.

Bets on the March 18-19 meeting are gaining traction as reports emerge that some BOJ officials favor an early move while some government officials also support a rate hike, Bloomberg reported.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve is “not far" from gaining confidence to ease policy, while rate cuts “can and will begin" this year, Chair Jerome Powell told a Senate committee Thursday. He added that policymakers are well aware of the risks of cutting too late.

Read here: US Fed is ‘not far’ from gaining confidence needed to cut interest rates, says Powell

Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester also said that the central bank should be able to begin cutting interest rates later this year, should inflation continue to cool.

Market sentiment dovetailed with comments from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, who indicated that officials may be in a position to ease policy in June.

Treasury yields declined across the curve Thursday, while the 30-year yield was the notable laggard, ending the session little changed. The dollar index extended declines Friday, weakening against most of the major currencies.

The positive signals from the two central banks came ahead of Friday’s US jobs report.

Meanwhile, oil prices traded higher after falling in the previous session as traders weighed the outlook for interest rates and tumult in the Middle East.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Read all stock market news here

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.