Asian markets rebound, Nikkei jumps over 10% after a crash into bear market

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Topix rebounded more than 10%, the most since October 2008, after the yen slumped about 1% against the dollar. A weak yen led a rally in stocks of exporters such as tech companies and automakers.

Livemint
Published6 Aug 2024, 08:09 AM IST
Trade Now
Asian markets rebound, Nikkei jumps over 10% after a crash into bear market
Asian markets rebound, Nikkei jumps over 10% after a crash into bear market(Photo: Bloomberg)

Asian markets traded higher on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei recovering almost all the losses seen in the previous session, amid a fall in yen.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index and Topix rebounded more than 10%, the most since October 2008, after the yen slumped about 1% against the dollar. A weak yen led a rally in stocks of exporters such as tech companies and automakers.

Banking shares jumped 10%, after tumbling 17% on Monday, while yields on 10-year government bonds jumped 15 basis points. All 33 of the Topix industry gauges climbed, Bloomberg reported.

Softbank Group Corp shares jumped almost 10%, while Marubeni stock price rallied over 13%.

Also Read | Nifty 50, Sensex on August 6: What to expect in trade today

Among other Asian markets, South Korea’s Kospi jumped over 4% while the Kosdaq surged 5.5%. South Korean markets rebounded after it witnessed a temporary halt on Monday after circuit breakers activated.

Samsung Electronics shares gained 4.2%, while chipmaker SK Hynix rallied 5.5%.

Japanese stock markets crashed on Monday, with the benchmarks tumbling 12% amid risk from a stronger yen, tighter monetary policy and concern over the US recession. The index saw its worst sell-off since the 1987 Black Monday crash.

However, even with a rebound on Tuesday, Japanese stocks will likely remain at bear market levels in the short term after a steep three-day drop sent the equity gauges down more than 20% from their July peak, Bloomberg reported.

Also Read | Indian stock market: 6 key things that changed for market overnight

Wall Street

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the US stock futures traded higher on Tuesday. S&P 500 futures rebounded 0.9%, while Nasdaq futures rose 1.2%.

Overnight, the US stock market ended sharply lower, extending its sell-off, with all the three major indexes registering their biggest three-day percentage declines since June 2022. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 closed at their lowest levels since early May.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average crashed 1,033.99 points, or 2.6%, to 38,703.27, while the S&P 500 tanked 160.23 points, or 3.00%, to 5,186.33. The Nasdaq Composite ended 576.08 points, or 3.43%, lower at 16,200.08.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
70

1 of 7Read Full Story
25%

2 of 7Read Full Story
100

3 of 7Read Full Story
9,900

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹2,643 Cr

5 of 7Read Full Story
60.3

6 of 7Read Full Story
2

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:6 Aug 2024, 08:09 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAsian markets rebound, Nikkei jumps over 10% after a crash into bear market

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

290.10
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-12.85 (-4.24%)

Tata Steel

149.80
03:53 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-8.4 (-5.31%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

310.15
03:58 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-20 (-6.06%)

Tata Motors

1,016.65
03:59 PM | 5 AUG 2024
-80.25 (-7.32%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Glenmark Life Sciences

934.45
03:48 PM | 5 AUG 2024
54.65 (6.21%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,436.35
03:46 PM | 5 AUG 2024
510.9 (5.72%)

JSW Infrastructure

349.50
03:29 PM | 25 JUL 2024
11 (3.25%)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs

3,162.35
03:29 PM | 5 AUG 2024
68.1 (2.2%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,093.000.00
    Chennai
    71,932.000.00
    Delhi
    71,023.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,583.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue