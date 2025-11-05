Asian markets slip tracking Wall Street sell-off; Nikkei falls below 50,000, Kospi tanks 6% as tech stocks weigh

Asian markets tumbled on Wednesday following overnight selloff on Wall Street led by technology stocks on increasing worries over stretched valuations and AI bubble. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 2.3%, the most since the US President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariff announcement in early April.

Japan’s Nikkei plunged 4.69% to 49,082.5, slipping below the psychologically important 50,000 level for the first time since October 27. The broader Topix fell 3.25% to 3,202.56.

SoftBank stock price over 14%, Hitachi Construction Machinery shares tanked over 13%, Furukawa Electric stock price declined over 12% and Mitsui Mining and Smelting shares dropped more than 11%. Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest lost 10%.

In October, the Nikkei rallied 16.64%, witnessing its biggest monthly gain in 35 years, driven by technology shares on expectations artificial intelligence-related US firms such as chip maker Nvidia would grow further.

Among other Aisan markets, South Korea’s Kospi fell nearly 6%, with chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix shares slipping over 7% each. The Kosdaq cracked 5.39%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index declined 1.36%, mainland China’s CSI 300 fell 0.9%.

US Markets US stock market ended sharply lower on Tuesday after the CEOs of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs stoked fears of a potential market bubble.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 251.44 points, or 0.53%, to 47,085.24, while the S&P 500 fell 80.42 points, or 1.17%, to 6,771.55. The Nasdaq Composite ended 486.09 points, or 2.04%, lower at 23,348.64.

Nvidia stock price declined 3.96%, AMD shares fell 3.7%, Amazon stock dropped 1.84%, Oracle shares plunged 3.75%, while Tesla stock price tanked 5.15%.

Indian Stock Market The Indian stock market is closed for a holiday today, 5 November 2025. Both the stock exchanges - Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) - are closed for trading today, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

Meanwhile, the Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed for trading during the morning session but will resume operations in the evening session from 5 PM onward. Hence, commodity trading will begin in the evening.