Asian markets today: Air China, China Southern Airlines to Cathay Pacific Airways — why are aviation stocks falling?

Asian markets today: Asian aviation stocks came under pressure on Monday after Russia announced a temporary ban on aviation fuel exports, reviving concerns over fuel supply stability and operating costs for airlines. The move weighed on investor sentiment across the sector, prompting a broad-based decline in airline shares despite reports suggesting that the direct impact on global jet fuel availability may be limited.

Advertisement

The weakness was visible across major airline counters in China and Hong Kong. China Eastern Airlines Corp emerged as one of the biggest losers, falling 4% during trading. Air China declined 3.2%, while low-cost carrier Spring Airlines also dropped 3.2%. China Southern Airlines slipped 2.5%, Cathay Pacific Airways lost 2.4% and Hainan Airlines fell 2%.

Also Read | IndiGo and SpiceJet decline up to 2.5% as Russia bans jet fuel exports

The decline reflected investor concerns that any disruption to fuel exports could increase uncertainty around fuel costs, which remain one of the largest operating expenses for airlines. Aviation stocks are particularly sensitive to changes in energy markets, as fluctuations in jet fuel prices can have a direct impact on profitability, especially for carriers operating on thin margins.

Russia extends aviation fuel export restrictions The selling pressure followed Russia's decision to prohibit aviation fuel exports until November 30 as part of efforts to safeguard domestic inventories amid declining refinery production and ongoing disruptions to its energy infrastructure.

Advertisement

In a statement outlining the policy, the Russian government said the temporary trade restriction was aimed at maintaining balance within the country's fuel market.

"The aim of this decision is to ensure stability in the domestic fuel market," the government stated.

The latest measure comes after reports suggested that Moscow had been considering additional export restrictions on diesel and jet fuel. Russia had already imposed limitations on jet fuel exports through the end of November to prevent domestic shortages following intensified attacks on the country's oil refining facilities.

The extension underscores Russia's growing focus on preserving local fuel supplies as its refining sector continues to face operational challenges. In recent months, the country's energy infrastructure, including oil-processing refineries and pipeline networks, has come under repeated drone and missile attacks linked to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Advertisement

These strikes have reduced fuel-processing capacity and pushed refinery operating rates to multi-year lows. As a result, authorities have been forced to prioritise domestic supply, particularly ahead of periods of elevated seasonal fuel demand.

According to media reports, the newly announced export suspension will not affect fuel shipments conducted under existing intergovernmental agreements. Nevertheless, the decision has renewed concerns about supply chain stability in global energy markets and the potential for higher fuel costs in the aviation industry.

Despite the immediate reaction in airline stocks, broader impact on international jet fuel markets is likely to be relatively limited. Russia is not a dominant supplier of jet fuel globally. Data compiled by Bloomberg from analytics firm Vortexa Ltd showed that Russia exported an average of around 30,000 barrels of jet fuel per day last year, representing less than 2 percent of global supplies.

Advertisement

However, investors often react to potential risks rather than actual supply disruptions. The latest restrictions serve as a reminder of the vulnerabilities facing global energy markets amid geopolitical tensions and ongoing military conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.