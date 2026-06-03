Asian markets today: Japan's Nikkei 225 hits record high; yen at 160 per dollar amid US-Iran war uncertainty

Asian markets today: Asian markets traded higher on Wednesday, with Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 reaching a record high as investors largely shrugged off uncertainties surrounding ongoing US-Iran negotiations aimed at resolving the conflict in the Middle East.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.91%, while the broader Topix index rose 0.93%. The yen hovered near 160 per dollar.

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Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 also gained 0.32%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were last quoted at 25,853, below the index’s previous closing level of 26,038.32.

South Korean markets will remained shut due to a public holiday on Wednesday.

Back home, Indian benchmark equity indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to begin Wednesday’s session on a weak note. The Gift Nifty was trading near the 23,469 mark, about 134 points below the previous close of Nifty futures, signalling a subdued opening for the domestic stock market.

US-Iran war update Tensions between Washington and Tehran have intensified, with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stating on Tuesday that Iran has placed mines across significant portions of the Strait of Hormuz.

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Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio alleged that Iran was targeting commercial vessels and had mined large areas of the strategically important waterway, which he described as international waters. The hearing marked his first appearance before Congress since the outbreak of the Iran conflict on February 28.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most vital energy transit routes, with roughly 20% of global oil supplies moving through it before the conflict began.

In commodity markets, June futures for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.16% to $94.92 per barrel, while July Brent crude futures were last trading at $96 per barrel.

US stock market today The S&P 500 and the Dow ended Tuesday slightly higher as investor optimism surrounding artificial intelligence offset concerns stemming from U.S.-Iran negotiations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz and bringing an end to the prolonged conflict.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 228.91 points, or 0.45%, to close at 51,307.79. The S&P 500 advanced 9.94 points, or 0.13%, to 7,609.90, while the Nasdaq Composite edged up 7.09 points, or 0.03%, to finish at 27,093.90.

The conflict has pushed crude oil prices sharply higher, reigniting inflation concerns and increasing expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may raise interest rates before the end of the year, according to a Reuters report.

Also Read | Wall St muted as AI zeal is held in check by Middle East tensions

On the macroeconomic front, data from the Labor Department revealed an unexpected rise in job openings, largely driven by fluctuations in the professional and business services sector.

“Overnight, the S&P 500 closed at a fresh record high, while Japan's Nikkei scaled new lifetime highs, reflecting continued confidence in global growth and technology-led earnings momentum. The strength in global equities suggests that investors are increasingly willing to look beyond near-term geopolitical headlines and focus on underlying economic resilience,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

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(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.