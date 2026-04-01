Asian markets today: Kospi, Nikkei 225 rebound up to 5% on hopes of an end to the US-Iran war

Asian markets today: Asian markets rebounded sharply on Wednesday, April 1, after Donald Trump's remarks fueled optimism that the US-Iran war may end soon. President Trump said on Tuesday that U.S. military forces will leave Iran in two to three weeks, stating that his goal of eliminating the country’s nuclear threat has been achieved.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped nearly 5% in early trade, while the small-cap Kosdaq advanced 4.13%. The rally was supported by robust export data, with March shipments surging 48.3% year-on-year.

Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 3.51%, while the broader Topix gained 3.17%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 1.76%, buoyed by strength in education-related stocks. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were last seen at 25,191, above the index’s previous close of 24,788.14.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, GIFT Nifty surged 380 points, or 1.63%, to 22,790 on Wednesday, signalling a strong gap-up opening for the Indian stock market.

"Indian equities are set to begin the new fiscal year on a strong note, with Gift Nifty signaling a sharp gap-up opening. The momentum is largely being driven by a decisive improvement in global risk sentiment, following encouraging signals around potential de-escalation in the ongoing West Asia conflict.

Asian markets have mirrored this optimism, with sharp gains across key indices. The rally reflects easing concerns around crude oil supply disruptions and global growth risks, both of which had been central to recent market volatility. For India, any signs of stability in the Middle East are particularly constructive, given its dependence on energy imports," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

US-Iran war US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington could halt its military strikes on Iran within the next two to three weeks, adding that Tehran did not have to make a deal for the conflict to ease.

Speaking in the US on Tuesday, Trump said the country could withdraw from Iran in “two or three weeks,” noting that “there’s no reason for us to continue.”

The White House said Trump will address the nation on Iran at 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt in a post on X. Following the announcement, S&P 500 e-mini futures rose 0.3%, while Nasdaq futures advanced 0.5%.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Raja Venkatraman recommends three stocks for 1 April

US stock market today Wall Street closed sharply higher on Tuesday, buoyed by optimism that tensions in the Middle East could ease, after weeks of surging oil prices and rising concerns over global inflation.

All three major US indices advanced after a Wall Street Journal report on Monday said US President Donald Trump had indicated to aides his willingness to halt the military campaign against Iran, even if the Strait of Hormuz remained largely shut.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq, and Dow Jones Industrial Average posted their strongest single-day gains since May 2025, when markets had rallied on news of a trade truce between Washington and Beijing.

The S&P 500 climbed 2.91% to close at 6,528.52, the Nasdaq surged 3.83% to 21,590.63, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.49% to finish at 46,341.51.