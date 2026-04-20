Asian markets today: Kospi, Nikkei 225 trade mix on escalating US-Iran tensions

Asian markets today: Asian markets traded mixed on Monday, April 20, as investors remained cautious, closely monitoring escalating tensions in the Middle East between Iran and the United States.

South Korea’s Kospi edged up 0.27%, while the small-cap Kosdaq declined 0.52%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.62%, and the Topix climbed 0.68%. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.39% on Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 26,502, indicating a higher opening compared to its previous close of 26,160.33.

Back home, GIFT Nifty was up nearly 57 points, trading at 24,477, compared to Friday’s close of 24,353, indicating a positive-to-flat opening of the Nifty index on Monday.

“Global sentiment remains mixed. Asian markets are attempting a recovery, with Japan’s Nikkei gaining over 300 points and South Korea’s Kospi trading higher by around 0.5 percent. However, this optimism is far from stable. Over the weekend, conflicting developments emerged, particularly with reports indicating that the Strait of Hormuz has been closed again after briefly reopening on Friday. This reversal has already triggered a rebound in crude oil prices, reintroducing concerns around supply disruptions and inflation,” said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

US-Iran war update President Donald Trump said on Sunday that a US Navy guided-missile destroyer had engaged and disabled an Iranian-flagged cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman, after which Marines boarded and took control of the ship.

The move marks an escalation in the blockade, following Iran’s reported firing on commercial ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz earlier the same day. The Strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman.

Over the past week, the US has enforced a naval blockade on vessels travelling to and from Iranian ports. Iran considers this action a violation of the ceasefire agreement between the two countries and has cited it as a reason to cancel the talks scheduled for Monday in Islamabad.

Trump also warned that he would “destroy every power plant and bridge in Iran” if Tehran failed to accept Washington’s conditions for ending the conflict.

US stock market today Overnight on Wall Street, futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 425 points, or 0.9%. Futures tied to the S&P 500 declined 0.8%, while Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.65%.

In Friday’s regular trading session, the S&P 500 surged 1.2% to finish at 7,126.06, breaching the 7,100 mark for the first time. The Nasdaq Composite rose 1.52% to close at 24,468.48, marking its 13th straight day of gains—the longest winning streak since 1992. Both indices also recorded new intraday and closing highs.