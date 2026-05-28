Asian markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi fall amid US-Iran negotiations

Asian markets today: Asian markets opened lower on Thursday, 28 May, as investors weighed mixed developments surrounding the ongoing US-Iran negotiations amid a fragile ceasefire.

South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.29%, while the small-cap Kosdaq index declined 0.25%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 dropped 0.76%, with the Topix also trading 0.71% lower. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.75%.

Back home, the Indian stock market will remain closed for trading today on account of Bakrid. On Wednesday, the Sensex ended 142 points, or 0.19%, lower at 75,867.80, while the Nifty 50 slipped 7 points, or 0.03%, to close at 23,907.15.

US-Iran war update US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said discussions with Iran have shown some progress and stressed that Washington wants to pursue a diplomatic resolution, adding that the US is willing to give negotiations every opportunity to succeed.

However, Donald Trump has maintained that Iran will not be allowed to gain control over the strategically important Strait of Hormuz under any agreement.

According to a Reuters report, citing Iranian state media, Tehran had agreed to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month of reaching a deal with the US.

However, the White House dismissed the report in a social media statement, calling claims regarding a memorandum of understanding “a complete fabrication.”

West Texas Intermediate futures for July climbed 1.86% to $90.33 per barrel, while July Brent crude futures advanced 1.87% to $96.05 per barrel.

US stock market today The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high on Wednesday, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended largely flat as investors paused after the recent AI-driven rally and closely monitored peace negotiations in the Middle East.

Even modest gains helped both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq register record closing highs for the second consecutive session.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 182.60 points, or 0.36%, to settle at 50,644.28. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 edged up 1.24 points, or 0.02%, to 7,520.36, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 18.55 points, or 0.07%, to close at 26,674.74.

Goldman Sachs raised its year-end 2026 target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 from 7,600, driven by expectations of sustained strength in corporate earnings.

Investors are now awaiting the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index data due on Thursday. The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge could offer fresh signals on the future course of monetary policy under new Chair Kevin Warsh.

(With inputs from agencies)