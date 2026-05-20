Asian markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi fall on rising bond yields, renewed US-Iran war fears

Asian markets today: Asia-Pacific markets traded lower on Wednesday, 20 May, as investors assessed rising bond yields and fresh geopolitical concerns.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.88%, while the TOPIX fell 0.75%. South Korea’s KOSPI declined 0.52%, and the small-cap KOSDAQ dropped 2.15%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 eased 0.5%. Meanwhile, futures for the Hang Seng Index stood at 25,603, below the index’s previous close of 25,797.85.

Back home, the early trend on Gift Nifty indicated a weak opening of the Indian stock market. The index was trading 152 points or 0.65% down to 23,400 on Wednesday.

"Indian equity markets are likely to begin today’s session on a cautious to bearish note, with Gift Nifty indicating a weaker opening near the 23,480 zone amid negative global cues and rising geopolitical uncertainty.

Broader Asian markets opened under pressure after renewed concerns emerged around potential escalation in the Middle East. Investor sentiment weakened following U.S. President Donald Trump’s statement that he was “an hour away” from authorising military action against Iran before eventually postponing the decision. The development has once again revived fears surrounding geopolitical instability, global energy supply disruptions, and volatility in crude oil markets," said Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder, Livelong Wealth.

Why are Asian markets falling today? US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he had been “an hour away” from authorising an attack on Iran before being convinced to delay the strike by a few days.

Meanwhile, US Treasury yields moved higher as investors continued selling bonds amid concerns that inflationary pressures may be returning. The yield on the benchmark 30-year Treasury bond was last down nearly 1 basis point at 5.174%, after briefly touching 5.197% during the session — its highest level since July 2007.

Government bond yields have climbed sharply across global markets in recent weeks as the spike in energy prices driven by the Iran war fuels concerns over inflation. This has led traders to anticipate that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates as early as this year. At the same time, widening fiscal deficits are prompting investors to seek higher returns for holding long-term debt instruments.

Meanwhile, Brent crude was largely unchanged on Wednesday, oil prices remained above $110 per barrel, with the Iran conflict showing no signs of de-escalation. The sustained rise in crude prices has intensified inflation worries, putting pressure on government bonds worldwide.

Also Read | Gift Nifty to Treasury yields: 10 key things that changed for market overnight

US stock market today US stock futures edged marginally higher, with S&P 500 futures rising 0.14% and Nasdaq 100 futures gaining 0.25%. Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average also advanced 55 points, or 0.11%.

In the previous Wall Street session, equities ended in the red as rising bond yields weighed on investor sentiment, dragging the S&P 500 to its third consecutive day of losses.

The S&P 500 declined 0.67% to settle at 7,353.61, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.84% to close at 25,870.71. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 322.24 points, or 0.65%, ending the session at 49,363.88.