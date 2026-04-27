Asian markets today: Nikkei 225, Kospi hit record highs despite US-Iran talks uncertainty

Asian markets today: Asian markets largely traded higher on Monday, with investors brushing aside fresh diplomatic tensions between the US and Iran, even as rising Middle East unrest kept oil prices firm.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.53% to reach a record high, while South Korea’s Kospi surged 1.5% to hit a new peak of 6,557.

Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.54%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures stood at 26,041, slightly above the previous close of 25,978.07.

Meanwhile, trends in the Gift Nifty index signalled a positive opening of the Indian stock market on Monday. The index was up 137 points or 0.57%, trading at 24,086 as compared to the previous close of 23,954.

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“Indian equity markets are expected to remain cautious and volatile amid persistent geopolitical uncertainty. Ongoing ambiguity around U.S.–Iran tensions and broader developments in the Middle East continues to weigh on risk sentiment, particularly given concerns over potential supply disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude remains elevated, trading in the $105–108 per barrel range, and continues to act as a key overhang on market sentiment,” said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

US-Iran war update Markets opened on a subdued note after attempts to revive negotiations broke down over the weekend. US President Donald Trump on Saturday called off plans to send American envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Islamabad, Pakistan, for talks with Iran.

Although global markets have largely recovered their conflict-driven losses and scaled record highs, the ongoing rally faces a crucial test this week amid upcoming policy decisions from the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank, along with earnings reports from major technology companies.

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Oil prices surged around 2% after the proposed second round of US-Iran peace negotiations collapsed once again. Global benchmark Brent crude futures climbed over 2% to $107.49 per barrel, while US crude also gained 1.79% to reach $96.19.

Meanwhile, tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remained elevated after Iran’s Revolutionary Guard reportedly seized two cargo vessels near the critical shipping route.

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US stock market today US futures traded slightly lower, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures down 0.2% (around 130 points). S&P 500 futures declined 0.3%, while Nasdaq 100 futures also slipped 0.3%.

In the previous US session on Friday, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended at record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% to close at 7,165.08, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.63% to settle at 24,836.60, with both indices also hitting fresh intraday peaks. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged down 79.61 points, or 0.16%, to finish at 49,230.71.

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(With inputs from agencies)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.