South Korean KOSPI falls 38.50% after hitting record high on 22 June 2026; here's why

Asian markets: Following the burst of the AI bubble and uncertainty caused by the prolonged US-Iran war, the global markets have been reeling under pressure for some time. However, the South Korean Kospi followed a different path altogether. Despite the outbreak of the US-Iran war on 28th February 2026, the Korean index continued to scale upward after some early jitters and surged to a record high of 9,385.59 on 22 June 2026.

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However, after hitting this new peak, the Kospi index triggered profit-booking and finished at 9,114.55 on 22 June 2026. Since then, the index has remained a ‘sell on rise’ for its investors. Today, the Kospi index finished at 5,593.56, recording a loss of around 38.50% from its 22 June 2026 close.

Why is Kospi falling? According to market experts, the Korean index has been reeling from a sell-off for nearly a month due to the burst of the AI bubble across the globe and renewed fears of a US-Iran war. They said that tech, especially AI and semiconductor stocks, is under pressure, which has intensified selling pressure in the South Korean markets. They said that mounting Chinese concern is also a major reason for the drop in Asian bourses, including the South Korean Kospi.

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“As an institutional investor investing in the global equity market, I think the biggest problem for Korea is that volatility is too high,” said Young Jae Lee, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management in London. “We can’t just put [money] into a very gambling type of situation.”

Speaking on the majors drags for the South Korean Kospi, Ponmudi R, CEO at Enrich Money, said, “In recent times, Asian markets, including South Korean Kospi, are reeling under the selling pressure due to the renewed selling in semiconductor stocks, which continues to weigh on investor sentiment.”

The Enrich Money expert said that selling Korean tech stocks is not unique. It is happening across most global bourses, including Nasdaq. The Wall Street index has lost around 6.75% over the past month, suggesting that concerns over elevated AI-related valuations remain a dominant theme despite the easing geopolitical backdrop.

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Mounting Chinese concern Pointing towards the mounting Chinese concern weighing on the South Korean markets, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “The sell-off is driven by mounting concerns over intensifying Chinese competition in memory chips following CXMT's Shanghai listing, alongside growing investor caution over AI-related capital spending.”

The SEBI-registered market expert said that some credit should be given to the renewed pressure from the US-Iran war, as soaring crude oil prices are also casting doubt on investors' minds.

Opportunity for bottom fishing? “It's difficult to buy the dip in Korea, where you’re seeing interesting levels,” said Ian Samson, multi-asset portfolio manager at Fidelity International. “Just the volatility means that from a portfolio construction perspective, we have to be careful about buying too aggressively.”

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(With inputs from Bloomberg)

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).