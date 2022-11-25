Asian markets trade mixed in early deals, dollar edges higher

Asian markets trade mixed in early deals, dollar edges higher1 min read . 06:47 AM IST
- US markets were closed on Thursday and will have a shortened session on Friday
Stocks were mixed in subdued trading in Asia on Friday after the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. The dollar inched up after a three-day drop.
Australian equities rose while Japanese benchmarks fell. Hong Kong futures advanced and US contracts climbed as investors looked to a slower pace of interest-rate increases from the Federal Reserve.
Treasury yields declined in line with less hawkish commentary from Fed officials in recent weeks. European sovereign debt rallied earlier as traders trimmed wagers on rate increases by the European Central Bank.
Yields on Japan’s benchmark 10-year bond rose to 0.245%, near the top of the central bank’s target band, after Tokyo’s inflation picked up more speed to hit its fastest pace in 40 years. The yen fell slightly.
US markets were closed on Thursday and will have a shortened session on Friday.
Oil headed for a third weekly loss as the European Union weighs a higher-than-expected price cap on flows of Russian crude and slowdown concerns threaten the outlook for energy demand.
Gold was steady but poised for a modest weekly gain.
Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. said its private clients are flocking to bonds and out of stocks amid fears of a looming recession. Bond funds attracted inflows for a 39th straight week, strategists led by Michael Hartnett wrote in a note.
The strategists favor holding bonds in the first half of 2023, with stocks becoming more attractive in the last six months of next year.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
Currencies
Cryptocurrencies
Bonds
Commodities
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
