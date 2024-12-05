Battle Royale: Will Asian Paints come out ahead again?
Summary
- Is this stalwart of the paints industry still a stock worth holding onto, or has it lost its shine for good?
If you had asked anyone before the pandemic about the paints and coatings industry in India, the answer would have been unanimous: Asian Paints Ltd was the undisputed leader. And for good reason.
Even during the pandemic-induced lockdown, while the company initially saw a 20% dip in its stock price, it quickly rebounded, regaining lost ground and reaching an all-time high by 2022.
In those two years, the company’s sales surged by 50%, with net profit following a similar trajectory. Asian Paints seemed unstoppable.
But the tide began to shift when Grasim Industries Ltd announced its entry into the paints business—a serious challenge to the long-standing dominance of Asian Paints.
At the same time, rising raw material costs began to eat into margins, creating further pressure. Yet, between FY22 and FY24, the company managed to post a 21% increase in sales and an impressive 80% jump in net profit, aided by the easing of raw material prices.
Despite these strong financials, the stock price stagnated, frustrating investors who expected better.
The real blow came with the September 2024 quarterly results.
Sales declined by a modest 5% year-over-year, but net profit nosedived by a shocking 44%. This rattled investor confidence, sending the stock price plummeting by more than 30%—pushing it back to 2020 levels.
In essence, the stock has offered virtually no returns over the past four years, a bitter pill for long-term investors.
The once unshakable Asian Paints is now at a crossroads. The critical question is: Can it reclaim its glory? Is this stalwart of the paints industry still a stock worth holding onto, or has it lost its shine for good? Let’s delve deeper to uncover what the future may hold for this iconic company and its investors.