Shares of Asian Paints today tumbled, a day after Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries said it has doubled the capex for its foray into the paints business to ₹10,000 crore and expects to start production from the fourth quarter of 2023-24. In August last year, Grasim Industries' board had approved a ₹5,000 crore capital expenditure (CAPEX) plan to set up a paints business.

The planned capex in the Paints business has been raised to INR100b from INR50b earlier and the installed capacity will be 1.33m kl. The rise in capex is due to higher capacities and cost inflation. Production is likely to commence from 4QFY24E. The management targets an IRR of 20% from this business," Motilal Oswal said in a note.

Asian Paints shares today ended 8% lower at ₹2,839. Another paint manufacturer Berger Paints tumbled 7% to ₹568.80.

Grasim Industries is setting up five to six plants. The civil construction has already commenced at two of its plant sites -- Panipat and Ludhiana -- and is expected to start shortly at Chamarajanagar, in Karnataka.

Paints stocks have been under pressure, in line with broader markets, due to a rise in oil prices which puts pressure on paint manufacturer's margins.

"A fall in margins due to the rise in oil prices has spoiled the investor’s sentiment in the market. In FY22, paint companies have already taken a price hike of 20% due to inflationary pressure on raw material costs. Further, Asian Paint took a 2% price hike from April- May 22 and expects more price hikes in Q1FY23. We expect the demand trend may have an impact in the near term on account of a steep rise in prices," said Antu Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.