Asian Paints, Berger Paints share prices tumble as Grasim doubles capex plan

"A fall in margins due to the rise in oil prices has spoiled the investor’s sentiment in the market. In FY22, paint companies have already taken a price hike of 20% due to inflationary pressure on raw material costs. Further, Asian Paint took a 2% price hike from April- May 22 and expects more price hikes in Q1FY23. We expect the demand trend may have an impact in the near term on account of a steep rise in prices," said Antu Thomas, Senior Research Analyst at Geojit Financial Services.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}