Asian Paints Block Deal: Reliance subsidiary sheds 85 lakh stake via open market operations — Details here

Asian Paints Block Deal: A Reliance Industries-owned subsidiary named Siddhant Commercials Pvt. Ltd. sold 85 lakh stake through an open market block deal on Monday, 16 June 2025, according to the official NSE data release.

The exchange data showed that the block deal was executed at a trade price of ₹2,207 apiece on Monday. This values the stake sale deal at nearly ₹1875.9 crore based on the weighted average price of the deal.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.)