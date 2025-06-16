Subscribe

Asian Paints Block Deal: Reliance subsidiary sheds 85 lakh stake via open market operations — Details here

Reliance Industries' subsidiary sold 85 lakh equity shares of Asian Paints via an open market block deal on 16 June 2025. Shares closed higher ahead of the official data release.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published16 Jun 2025, 08:08 PM IST
Reliance Industries subsidiary, Siddhant Commercials Pvt. Ltd sold 85 lakh equity shares of Asian Paints via a block deal on Monday, 16 June 2025.
Asian Paints Block Deal: A Reliance Industries-owned subsidiary named Siddhant Commercials Pvt. Ltd. sold 85 lakh stake through an open market block deal on Monday, 16 June 2025, according to the official NSE data release.

The exchange data showed that the block deal was executed at a trade price of 2,207 apiece on Monday. This values the stake sale deal at nearly 1875.9 crore based on the weighted average price of the deal. 

 

(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.) 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions. 

 
