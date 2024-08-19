Asian Paints, JSW Steel and BPCL: These 3 Nifty stocks posted over 25% fall in Q1 profit

While several sectors showed resilience in the June quarter, a few notable companies experienced significant declines in their Profit After Tax (PAT) during the June quarter. Now, let's examine three stocks that saw a more than 25 percent drop in their net profit during the quarter under review.

Pranati Deva
Published19 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST
Trade Now
Asian Paints, JSW Steel and BPCL: These 3 Nifty stocks posted over 25% fall in Q1 profit
Asian Paints, JSW Steel and BPCL: These 3 Nifty stocks posted over 25% fall in Q1 profit(Pixabay)

The corporate earnings for the first quarter of FY25 largely met expectations, driven mainly by domestic cyclical sectors, according to a recent review by Motilal Oswal Securities Limited (MOSL). Sectors like healthcare, real estate, capital goods, and metals made significant contributions to overall growth, while Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) weighed down earnings.

Nifty-50 earnings rose by 4 percent year-on-year, slightly surpassing MOSL's estimate of 3 percent growth. However, the overall performance was hindered by the drag from OMCs. Excluding OMCs, the Nifty achieved a 9 percent earnings growth, just below the brokerage's 10 percent growth expectation, showing that other sectors held up well despite challenges in the oil sector.

Also Read | Q1 Review: Nifty 50’s first single-digit EBITDA rise in 4 yrs; Auto, banks lead

Looking ahead, MOSL anticipates that earnings momentum will continue but at a slower pace, with growth expected to taper to around 15 percent over FY24-26. The key investment themes highlighted by MOSL include Industrials and Capex, Consumer Discretionary, Real Estate, and PSU Banks.

While several sectors showed resilience, a few notable companies experienced significant declines in their Profit After Tax (PAT) during the June quarter. Now, let's examine three stocks that saw a more than 25 percent drop in their Profit After Tax (PAT) during the June quarter.

Also Read | Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors and more: These 5 stocks posted over 45% jump in Q1 PAT

Asian Paints

Asian Paints reported a 25 percent decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to 1,170 crore, compared to 1,383 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's total revenue from operations in the first quarter of the current fiscal year dropped by 2.3 percent to 8,943 crore, down from 9,154 crore in the year-ago period. This revenue decline was largely due to price cuts implemented in the previous quarter and a shift in product mix. Despite a 7 percent increase in domestic decorative business volume, revenue decreased by 3 percent. Total expenses rose to 7,559.04 crore, compared to 7,305.09 crore in the same period last fiscal year. The stock has already fallen almost 4 percent in the last 1 year and over 10 percent in 2024 YTD.

JSW Steel

JSW Steel reported a 64 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the first quarter, amounting to 845 crore, significantly missing the Street estimates of around 1,254 crore. Revenue from operations for the June quarter increased by 2 percent year-on-year to 42,943 crore. However, EBITDA fell by 22 percent year-on-year to 5,510 crore, with margins shrinking by 390 basis points to 12.8 percent. The company's crude steel production for the quarter stood at 5.3 million tonnes, down 3 percent year-on-year and 7 percent quarter-on-quarter, while steel sales increased by 3 percent year-on-year to 5.09 million tonnes. The stock has risen over 15 percent in the last 1 year and added over 3 percent in 2024 YTD.

Also Read | Stocks to buy: Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, TVS, Eicher among top picks in Auto s

BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) reported a 73 percent drop in net profit for the June quarter, with profits falling to 2,841.55 crore, compared to 10,644.30 crore in the same period last year. This sharp decline was due to reduced refinery margins and a fuel price reduction that impacted marketing margins. Sequentially, BPCL's net profit fell by 40.6 percent from 4,789.5 crore in the preceding quarter. Revenue from operations in Q1FY25 saw a marginal decline of 0.1 percent to 1.28 lakh crore, while total expenses increased by 8.5 percent to 1.25 lakh crore. The stock has soared over 88 percent in the last 1 year and over 47 percent in 2024 YTD.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹400 Cr

1 of 7Read Full Story
₹12,000 Cr

2 of 7Read Full Story
11.69%

3 of 7Read Full Story
₹450 Cr

4 of 7Read Full Story
₹11,887

5 of 7Read Full Story
$1.4 B

6 of 7Read Full Story
₹135.7 Cr

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:19 Aug 2024, 09:34 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsAsian Paints, JSW Steel and BPCL: These 3 Nifty stocks posted over 25% fall in Q1 profit

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

151.40
09:35 AM | 19 AUG 2024
1.85 (1.24%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

335.45
09:35 AM | 19 AUG 2024
5.85 (1.77%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

341.20
09:35 AM | 19 AUG 2024
8.65 (2.6%)

Bank Of Baroda

247.40
09:35 AM | 19 AUG 2024
3.8 (1.56%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,446.45
09:27 AM | 19 AUG 2024
163.75 (7.17%)

Caplin Point Laboratories

1,677.75
09:27 AM | 19 AUG 2024
92 (5.8%)

B E M L

3,926.40
09:27 AM | 19 AUG 2024
195.95 (5.25%)

Birlasoft

631.40
09:27 AM | 19 AUG 2024
30.9 (5.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    71,945.000.00
    Chennai
    71,804.000.00
    Delhi
    72,369.000.00
    Kolkata
    71,945.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue