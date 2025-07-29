Asian Paints Q1 results 2025: Cons PAT falls 6% YoY to ₹1,099.77 crore

Asian Paints Q1 results 2025: Asian Paints on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,099.77 crore for the first quarter of FY26, falling 6% from ₹1,169.98 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit jumped 59% from ₹692.13 crore in Q4FY25.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q1FY26 declined 0.34% to ₹8,938.55 crore from ₹8,969.73 crore, year-on-year (YoY). Sequentially, the growth was 7.1% from ₹8,329.59 crore in Q4FY25.

The company, in its filing, reported that the decorative Business (India) experienced a volume increase of 3.9% but faced a revenue decline of 1.2%. The soft demand environment, influenced by macroeconomic uncertainties and an early onset of the monsoon, along with the shift in product mix, impacted revenue.

In addition, the firm noted that Home Décor categories experienced a decline in Q1 FY’26 due to pressures on disposable incomes of households. Conversely, the international business saw a value growth of 8.4%, driven by expansion in Asian markets, as well as in the UAE and Egypt.

"The paint industry experienced a slight uptick this quarter, driven by marginally improved demand from urban centres, despite monsoons slowing the momentum in June. Our revenues for the coatings business in India were 0.2% lower than last year.

Domestic Decorative paints business did relatively better compared to the earlier quarters, registering a volume growth of 3.9% and a revenue decline of 1.2%. The revenues from the Industrial Coatings business grew by 8.8%, on the back of good performance in Auto & Protective coating segments. The operating margins for the quarter were marginally lower on a year on year basis on account of higher sales and marketing investments," said Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO of Asian Paints.

Amit Syngle also mentioned that the home décor sector has been sluggish due to weak retail spending; however, the Beautiful Homes Stores chain performed strongly. In terms of international business, the portfolio showed robust performance, achieving an 11.1% revenue growth on a like-for-like basis (20.4% when adjusted for constant currency), with all major markets in the Middle East and South Asia doing well.

“We remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the home décor and paints industry and will continue to foster innovation and enhance our brand recognition as we navigate the current demand challenges,” added Syngle.

Asian Paints share price today Asian Paints share price today opened at ₹2,359 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹2,418, and an intraday low of ₹2,326.55 per share.

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Asian Paints share prices have witnessed strong traction following the result announcement and are up around 2%. With this move, prices have managed to surpass the 200-day simple moving average, forming a higher bottom on the daily chart. Going ahead, ₹2,300 may continue to act as support, while the bounce could extend towards ₹2,500.