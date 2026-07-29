Asian Paints Q1 Results: Cons PAT rises 40% YoY to ₹1,539.25 crore

Asian Paints Q1 Results: Asian Paints on Wednesday, 29 July, reported a 40% year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the June quarter to ₹1,539.25 crore, up from ₹1,099.77 crore in the year-ago period.

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Revenue from operations stood at ₹10,521.44 crore during the quarter under review, up 18% from ₹8,924.49 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 39% year-on-year to ₹2,096 crore from ₹1,509 crore. Profit before depreciation, interest, and tax (PBDIT) rose 33% YoY to ₹2,169 crore, compared with ₹1,625 crore in the year-ago period, while the PBDIT margin improved to 20.6% from 18.2%.

Asian Paints reported a mixed segmental performance in the first quarter, with its international business emerging as the key growth driver. The segment's net sales increased 27.2% year-on-year to ₹936.5 crore, led by strong performance in Egypt, the UAE, Oman, Nepal and Bangladesh, while constant currency sales grew 20.3%. Profit before tax (PBT) from the international business nearly doubled, rising 94.9% to ₹74.1 crore, according to an exchange filing.

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Within the Home Décor business, bath fittings revenue declined by 4.3% to ₹84.9 crore, while the loss before tax widened to ₹8.8 crore. The kitchen business, however, posted a 10.1% increase in net sales to ₹108 crore, while its loss before tax narrowed sharply to ₹0.3 crore from ₹8.8 crore a year ago.

According to the company's exchange filing, White Teak reported a 7.4% decline in sales, whereas Weatherseal registered an 11.2% increase. In the industrial business, APPPG posted 21.3% sales growth to ₹372.9 crore, while PPGAP recorded a 13.5% rise in net sales to ₹651.9 crore, with both ventures reporting higher profits before tax.

Managing Director and CEO Amit Syngle said the company started FY27 on a strong note, building on the previous quarter's momentum. "We delivered strong profitability, supported by measured price increases, an improved product mix, formulation and sourcing efficiencies, and disciplined cost management," Syngle said.

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Looking ahead, Asian Paints said it will closely monitor volatility in raw material prices while continuing to invest in technology, innovation, and customer-centric initiatives. The company added that the June quarter marked a strong start to FY27, supported by margin expansion and double-digit sales growth in its core paints business, positioning it well for the remainder of the fiscal year.

Asian Paints share price today Asian Paints share price today jumped over 5% after Q1 results. Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Asian Paints has witnessed a healthy 6% pullback over the past four trading sessions. He highlighted that the ₹2,830–2,870 zone remains a significant resistance area, where the stock has repeatedly failed to sustain gains, including in mid-June. This zone also coincides with the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA), making it an important technical hurdle.

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Shah added that the recent recovery has been supported by higher trading volumes, indicating improved market participation. The widening Directional Indicator (DI) lines, with DI+ positioned above DI-, further suggest that bullish momentum remains intact. A sustained breakout above the ₹2,830–2,870 resistance zone could extend the ongoing uptrend, while the 20-day EMA region of ₹2,700–2,670 is expected to act as immediate support.

According to Hitesh Rathi, Technical Analyst - Equity & Derivatives at Angel One, Asian Paints has gained nearly 20% in the current financial year, with its technical structure remaining firmly positive. He noted that the stock continues to trade in a primary uptrend, marked by a consistent pattern of higher highs and higher lows, indicating sustained buying interest across higher timeframes. However, the ₹2,750–2,760 zone has emerged as a key resistance, reinforced by a multi-brick resistance formation on the daily 1% Renko chart.

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On the downside, the ₹2,650–2,645 range has provided strong support, suggesting buyers are active at lower levels. Rathi believes a decisive breakout above ₹2,760 or a breakdown below ₹2,640 is needed to trigger the next directional move. Until then, the stock is likely to remain range-bound between ₹2,640 and ₹2,760.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.